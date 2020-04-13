Metro Mobility begins door-to-door services for healthcare workers

Metro Mobility has started 24/7 door-to-door commute services for any person who works at a healthcare facility, the Metropolitan Council announced Monday.

Metro Transit has reduced service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Metropolitan Council says it wants to help those healthcare workers who are dependent on transit to get to work.

This new service will provide solo or small group on-demand rides for those essential healthcare workers to aid in social distancing.

“Healthcare workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical services to those who need them most,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle. “Our strengths lie in getting people safely where they need to go, and right now, our health care heroes need protected, reliable transportation. We are honored to provide this service.”

Essential healthcare workers who wish to take advantage of this service need to provide employee identification badges to verify their employment.

Metro Mobility will also be taking extra time to wipe down interior touch points with disinfectant after each trip and the vehicles will be taken into the shop for sanitization at least daily.

For more information on how to book on-demand rides and on who is eligible, click here.