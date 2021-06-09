Metro Transit police officer who shot shooting suspect identified

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Metro Transit police officer who shot a shooting suspect in the leg over the weekend.

Metro Transit Officer John Steele is on standard administrative leave for the incident. He has been in law enforcement for nine years.

Kevion Jamal Gibbs, 23, of Mississippi was injured in the incident. Gibbs has been charged with intentional second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Deandre Intonio Smith of Minneapolis.

According to the complaint, early Saturday morning Metro Transit police responded near 5th Avenue and the Hennepin Avenue light rail platform after noticing a group arguing outside Augie's. Officers saw Smith punch Gibbs, who fell to the ground. Smith started to run away, but then Gibbs pulled out a gun and fired, striking Smith. Smith later died at the hospital.

Metro Transit police followed Gibbs. Steele shot Gibbs once in the leg, before officers arrested him.

Parts of the incident were captured on body cameras.

The BCA is investigating Steele's use of deadly force. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn over its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.