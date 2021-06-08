Mississippi man charged in fatal shooting in downtown Minneapolis

A Mississippi man was charged in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, 23-year-old Kevion Jamal Gibbs is charged with intentional second-degree murder for killing a 33-year-old man early Saturday in Minneapolis.

At about 2 a.m. June 5, Metro Transit police officers were near 5th Avenue and the Hennepin Avenue LRT platform when they noticed people arguing behind a parking lot near Augie's.

Officers noticed a man punch another person who fell to the ground. The man who threw the punch then started to run away from the group.

It was then that Gibbs pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man running away. According to the complaint, Gibbs tracked him with his handgun, and fired multiple shots at him, causing him to fall to the ground. The man got back up, only to collapse again at the edge of the parking lot. The man later died at the hospital.

Metro Transit police pursued Gibbs, shooting him once in the leg before arresting him.

After Gibbs was treated for his gunshot wound at the hospital, he told investigators that he fired shots at the ground in an attempt to disperse the crowd near the parking lot, and to protect his family. However, according to the complaint, body-worn camera video shows that Gibbs pointed the gun directly at the man before shooting and killing him.

Gibbs is set to make his first appearance June 9.