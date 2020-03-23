Metro Transit to reduce service by about 40% due to COVID-19
(FOX 9) - Metro Transit will be adjusting its service in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
According to a release, the changes will result in about a 40% reduction in service.
The following changes will take place starting Wednesday, March 25:
- Most local bus routes will operate at Saturday service levels, with an even level of service throughout the day. Express bus service will be limited.
- The METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line will operate every 20 minutes throughout the day.
- The Northstar Commuter Rail Line will operate on a reduced schedule, making two trips into Minneapolis on weekday mornings and two trips out of Minneapolis on weekday afternoons. It will not operate on weekends.
- No service will be provided between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Updated schedules can be found on metrotransit.org.
According to Metro Transit, bus and light rail ridership has declined about 60% and Northstar ridership has declined about 90% as customers have responded to the call to stay home.
Metro Transit police officers will continue to provide 24-hour service and will be present on platforms, around transit centers, and on buses and trains.