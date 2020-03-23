Metro Transit to reduce service by about 40% due to COVID-19

Metro Transit will be adjusting its service in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

According to a release, the changes will result in about a 40% reduction in service.

The following changes will take place starting Wednesday, March 25:

Most local bus routes will operate at Saturday service levels, with an even level of service throughout the day. Express bus service will be limited.

The METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line will operate every 20 minutes throughout the day.

The Northstar Commuter Rail Line will operate on a reduced schedule, making two trips into Minneapolis on weekday mornings and two trips out of Minneapolis on weekday afternoons. It will not operate on weekends.

No service will be provided between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Updated schedules can be found on metrotransit.org.

According to Metro Transit, bus and light rail ridership has declined about 60% and Northstar ridership has declined about 90% as customers have responded to the call to stay home.

Metro Transit police officers will continue to provide 24-hour service and will be present on platforms, around transit centers, and on buses and trains.