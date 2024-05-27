Memorial Day events happening in the Twin Cities Monday

Despite the cooler temperatures and scattered showers Monday, Memorial Day events are still on across the Twin Cities metro.

Many cities across the metro are hosting Memorial Day events on Monday, including Woodbury, Eagan and Eden Prairie. See what some cities are doing to celebrate below.

Woodbury is also hosting a Memorial Day celebration at 11 a.m. The event is happening at the Veterans Memorial at City Hall.

The celebration will include World War II re-enactors, military vehicles being displayed, and a Huey UH-1H helicopter flyover.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in Eden Prairie at Purgatory Creek Park. This event will feature keynote speakers First Lt. Jim Rasmussen, who is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

Lt. Rasmussen was in the 349th Squadron of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, and was a navigator. The story of the 100th Bomb Group was featured on a Apple TV+ series called "Masters of the Air."

The event will also have live music from the Eden Prairie Community Band and singer Julie Tuck.

Watch the celebration live in the player above.

Eagan's Memorial Day event will be held from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Monday. It will take place at the Eagan Central Park bandshell and Tribute Plaza.

The event's special guest and performer is local musician Luke Spehar. His band will perform a Memorial Day concert. Spehar's brother, Nick, was a Navy Seal who was killed in action.

A Memorial Day Tribute Ceremony will follow the concert.

Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis held an event honoring veterans. The event was held in their Memorial Chapel. The event included speakers, music, and plenty of events after the ceremony to celebrate the holiday.

Fort Snelling National Cemetery held a Memorial Day event Monday morning. The event had Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar made remarks, along with the Memorial Rifle Squad doing a rifle volley and Taps. It also included music from the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" band.