Mechanical Engineering building at U of M evacuated after minor fire

UPDATE: Authorities announced the building reopened after 1 p.m. Monday.

The Mechanical Engineering building at the University of Minnesota was evacuated Monday morning after a minor fire, the University says.

U of M’s Public Safety Department said Church Street was also closed due to the emergency response to the fire after 9 a.m.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering has 43 active faculty and 56 staff members. Between graduate, postdoctoral, research and undergraduate students, there are more than 900 students in the program as well.