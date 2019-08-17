MDH releases online survey for Lake Nokomis visitors following E. coli outbreak

article

Following an E. coli outbreak that sickened three children at Lake Nokomis, authorities are asking lake visitors to complete an online survey, even if they did not become ill.

The Minnesota Department of Health is putting out an online survey for people to complete. MDH and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officials are working to find out if more people were impacted by the outbreak.

The children became ill between August 2 and 5 after swimming at the lake between July 26 and August 2. Authorities believe the form of E. coli that sickened the children likely came from an ill swimmer, who visited the lake. Routine beach monitoring tests usually do not detect this type of contamination.

Symptoms include stomach cramps and diarrhea.

The beaches at Lake Nokomis are closed following the outbreak.