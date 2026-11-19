The Brief Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the Minneapolis City Council decision to deny his nomination for Minneapolis police chief. confirmation Interim Chief Peterson is currently running the Minneapolis Police Department, and the confirmation would make his role permanent. The mayor still needs a super majority of nine votes, meaning four council members would need to change their decision, to ultimately gain approval for the police chief's confirmation.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed the city council's denial of his police chief nomination in hopes of gaining the super majority needed to confirm Interim Chief Peterson for the permanent role.

Interim Chief Peterson took the role after the resignation of Brian O'Hara in May 2026, but the council denied his confirmation in an 8-5 vote last week.

READ MORE: Minneapolis police chief search: What’s next after denied confirmation?

Minneapolis mayor vetoes police chief denial

What they're saying:

Mayor Jacob Frey released a letter informing the Minneapolis City Council of his intent to veto the council's rejection of Bill Peterson for the permanent role of Minneapolis Police Chief.

READ MORE: Minneapolis City Council rejects Bill Peterson’s nomination for police chief

That letter said, in part, "Council confirmations should be based on qualifications and record. The nominee before you should be judged, not on where a department has been, but where the candidate will take it. Their merits as a leader should be presented and weighed accordingly. To that end, Interim Chief Billy Peterson is beyond exceptional."

Mayor Frey closed the letter by saying, "Chief Peterson is the right person at the right time to lead the MPD going forward. My decision to veto this denial is because I believe that Council Members can do what is right for the residents of Minneapolis and the employees of the City enterprise by casting their vote affirmatively."

Another vote ahead

What's next:

Mayor Frey would need a super majority of nine votes to secure the confirmation, meaning at least four council members would need to change their votes.

There are seven council members, Chavez, Warren, Wonsley, Chughtai, Chowdhury, Stevenson and Payne, who voiced strong opposition to Peterson's confirmation.

Vetaw could be a swing vote, but has expressed her desire to nominate Charlie Adams for the position.

Adams has been with the department for more than 30 years, with Vetaw crediting him for being responsible for curbing north side violence throughout his tenure.

If confirmed by the Minneapolis City Council, Peterson will become the MPD Chief for a term through January 2030.