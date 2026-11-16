The Brief ICE was repeatedly ordered to release hundreds of immigrants who were wrongfully detained during Operation Metro Surge. An appellate court ruling was supposed to make it easier for ICE to hold people indefinitely, but the FOX 9 Investigators found the federal government kept losing in court because of unconstitutional arrests. The documentary series "Thin I.C.E." details how the Trump Administration repeatedly violated the constitution and court orders during the surge.



Federal judges in Minnesota found U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wrongfully detained hundreds of immigrants during Operation Metro Surge.

The documentary series "Thin I.C.E." details how the Trump Administration repeatedly violated the constitution and court orders. In the final episode of the three-part series, you will hear from ICE detainees, immigration attorneys, former federal officials and a sitting federal judge.

"No one knows what's going on"

What they're saying:

Judge Patrick Schiltz, who was the chief judge in the District of Minnesota during the surge, said ICE overwhelmed the federal court system.

"What happened in Minneapolis, in the Twin Cities, I should say, was pretty much unprecedented," Schiltz said.

Julie Le, a former ICE attorney who went viral for telling a judge, "this job sucks," claimed ICE failed to follow basic legal procedures.

"It was pretty crazy because no one knows what's going on," Le said.

Immigration attorneys and detainees explained how ICE lost track of detainees who were in custody.

David Wilson said one of his clients was detained for 45 days before ICE even realized he was detained and eligible for a bond hearing.

"Imagine being detained for 45 days, and they don't even know you're there," Wilson said.

Garrison Gibson, who had been regularly checking in with ICE for years, said agents cut his ankle monitor off after breaking into his home to detain him without a warrant.

"They called my wife and asked where I was, because my ankle monitor was cut off," Gibson said in the upcoming episode. "And my wife told them like, ‘how don't y'all know, y'all just picked him up?’"

"What if the federal government refuses…"

The other side:

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) consistently defended ICE arrests and argued for mandatory detention despite decades of legal precedence.

Detainees responded by filing legal challenges known as habeas corpus petitions, arguing they were being wrongfully detained without bond.

Federal judges granted the majority of those petitions during Operation Metro Surge and ordered ICE to release hundreds of detainees.

But the federal government then violated hundreds of court orders , leading to threats of contempt and fears of a constitutional crisis.

"What if the federal government refuses to abide by a court order?" said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "That is a terrifying question."

RELATED: Judges called ICE operations ‘Orwellian’ and ‘craven’

Dig deeper:

DHS later argued their legal arguments were validated after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that ICE could hold many of those detainees indefinitely without bond while they awaited deportation.

The legal dispute will likely now be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the meantime, the appellate ruling was supposed to make it easier for ICE to keep people in custody.

However, the FOX 9 Investigators recently found ICE keeps losing in court because they are arresting people without valid warrants.

Watch Thin I.C.E. documentary series

What's next:

Thin I.C.E. is a three-part series by FOX 9 Documentaries detailing the Trump Administration's immigration operations in Chicago and Minneapolis that resulted in constitutional challenges, violent tactics and deadly shootings.

You can watch Part I: "Worst of the Worst" and Part II: "Domestic Terrorists" now on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and the FOX 9 YouTube channel.

The final installment of the docuseries — titled "Chaos" — premieres Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10:35 p.m. CT. on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and the FOX 9 YouTube channel.