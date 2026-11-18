The Brief Minneapolis City Council members took turns questioning interim police chief Bill Peterson over a wide range of topics centered on how he would run the department prior to denying his approval. A nationwide search for candidates had previously been conducted, with Peterson ultimately receiving Mayor Jacob Frey's nomination to fill the position on a permanent basis. When the position will be filled, and by whom, still remains undetermined.



After hours of questioning over his past tenure, current complaints against him and how he would change the culture within the Minneapolis Police Department, current interim police chief Bill Peterson had his nomination to fill the role full-time denied by the Minneapolis City Council.

Minneapolis Police Chief search

What we know:

In a press conference following the 8-5 denial vote last week, Mayor Jacob Frey said that Peterson would remain interim chief for the foreseeable future, but that he would likely need time to consider his long-term options.

Dig deeper:

As part of the nomination process, Peterson reportedly met with all 13 council members prior to the council's vote, discussing with them their concerns and his vision for the future.

However, it wasn’t enough for a majority of council members, as LaTrisha Vetaw, Jason Chavez, Pearll Warren, Robin Wonsley, Aisha Chughtai, Aurin Chowdhury, Soren Stevenson and Elliott Payne ultimately denied his path forward.

Michael Rainville, Jamal Osman, Linea Palmisano, Elizabeth Shaffer and Jamison Whiting voted to approve his nomination.

Mayor Frey response

What they're saying:

In a press conference following the decision, Mayor Frey didn’t hold back his disappointment and disapproval – at one point, saying other candidates didn’t even want the position due to the "toxicity" of the current city council.

"When you hold a full and fair process, when you engage the entire city, when you have engagement sessions in all five precincts and take feedback from everyone. Then you have some exceptional candidates that come forward that are imminently qualified, and we end up putting forward a nominee that has a practically spotless record with 30 years of service packed full of integrity. The expectation is that the qualified candidate should ultimately be approved. This is not about who your favorite candidate might be," Frey said on Nov. 12. "The underlying question is, was Billy Peterson qualified to do the job? The answer is an obvious and resounding yes."

Frey also took shots at the more than four hours of questioning from council members, which at times divulged into hypothetical scenarios.

"I found it odd that it seemed council members were frustrated with a lack of dark marks on his record. It seemed that many of them were confused by the fact that he didn't have blemishes … that he has operated with such integrity over 30 years," Frey said. "That's ultimately what brought him to this place."

Why you should care:

Mayor Frey can still veto the decision, but would need a super majority of nine votes, meaning four would need to change their decision, to ultimately gain approval.

It will likely be a long shot to do so, with members Chavez, Warren, Wonsley, Chughtai, Chowdhury, Stevenson and Payne voicing strong opposition on Thursday.

Vetaw could remain a swing vote, but has expressed her desire to nominate Charlie Adams for the position.

Adams has been with the department for more than 30 years, with Vetaw crediting him for being responsible for curbing north side violence throughout his tenure.

Frey, in turn, said his, "first priority will continue to be public safety during this interim period of time until we get a final selection of chief that is approved."

Big picture view:

Addressing the potential for a mayoral veto, Frey said it wasn’t a decision he had made yet, and that doing so would put the process into "no man's land, where the decision would remain with the council because they likely don't have the votes to override the mayoral veto," while noting that he didn’t yet have a super majority.

"There's at least one council member and probably several that have suggested that they might vote for him with a ‘yes’ vote," Frey said.

Without an override, Frey and the city council will likely seek another nomination for the position.

What's next:

City officials will still need to work together to seat a replacement, no matter who it ends up being.

Whether Peterson is re-nominated for the role, or a search is begun again for someone else, the department is searching to fill the role for a term through January 2030.