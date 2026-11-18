The Brief Two children, ages 3 and 5, were killed in a shooting in Savage Wednesday morning. Police said the children's mother called 911 to report the shooting and was taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.



Savage police said two children, ages 3 and 5, were killed in a shooting Wednesday morning and their mother is in custody.

2 children killed in Savage shooting

What we know:

Savage Police Chief Brady Juell said the children's mother called 911 Wednesday morning to report that her two children, ages 3 and 5, had been shot.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene at an apartment building in the 4000 block of 126th Street just before 6:30 a.m. and took the mother into custody.

First responders entered the residence and rendered aid to the two children. Juell said one child was pronounced dead at the scene by an Allina Health physician who responded. The other was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where they later died.

The 4000 block of 126th Street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the investigation continues. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Minnesota BCA at the scene of a shooting that left two children, ages 3 and 5, dead. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

Chief Juell said police had not previously responded to calls at the residence and were not aware of anyone else living there, although the investigation remains ongoing.

The mother is being interviewed by Savage investigators with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the 911 call.

The names and genders of the two children are not being released at this time.

Police chief calls shooting a ‘tragedy’

What they're saying:

During Wednesday's news conference, Juell described the scene as traumatic for the officers who responded.

"We ask at this time that you pray for the family, all the family involved, the officers who responded to this scene," Juell said. "As you can imagine, it was gruesome and very traumatic."

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the public, and acknowledged the impact the shooting will have on the community.

"This is a tragedy that it's going to take a while for us to get over."

The shooting remains under investigation.