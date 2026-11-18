The Brief The man suspected of attacking an Uber driver and leaving him with severe injuries was released from jail. Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was released from custody just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday on an $800,000 conditional bond and is subject to electronic home monitoring. The victim, Mohamed Yusuf, was found by police lying in a ditch with life-threatening injuries after the attack.



The attempted murder suspect in an attack that left an Uber driver with life-threatening injuries in Hopkins was released from jail.

Samit Apurva Patel, 25, is out on an $800,000 bond and will also be under electronic home monitoring, court records show.

READ MORE: Hopkins Uber attack: Prosecutors say not enough evidence to prove bias motivated attack

Suspected Uber driver attacker released

Local perspective:

Hennepin County Court records show Patel was released at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Prosecutors say Patel strangled his Uber driver, Mohamed Yusuf, with his seatbelt and then ran Yusuf over with his own car.

Yusuf is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found by police lying in a ditch in Hopkins.

What's next:

Samit Patel's next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. on December 16.

Hopkins attack charges

The backstory:

Patel is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking for the attack on Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf over the weekend.

His family says the attack left Yusuf in a coma and the criminal complaint states the "prognosis for [Yusuf] is poor."

The attack over the weekend raised fears among the Muslim leaders and the Somali community that hate and bias may have been a motivating factor in the attack. On Monday, Muslim leaders called for the FBI to investigate the case.

Dig deeper:

Minnesota doesn't have a separate hate crime statute. However, bias motivation can be used as a sentencing enhancement.

Prosecutors say that enhancement requires proving beyond a reasonable doubt both that the defendant committed the crime and that the crime was motivated by bias.

"There is insufficient evidence to prove to a jury beyond reasonable doubt that a specific bias was the motivation for Mr. Patel's actions," the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

What they're saying:

During a news conference on Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty explained that it's often difficult to prove the motive behind a crime.

"All we really have was Mr. Yusuf's brother conveying that the conversation that he heard," said Moriarty. "If additional evidence comes in, we'll take a look at that."

"It's very difficult to get into somebody's head and figure out what the motivations are, which is actually one of the reasons why we don't have to prove motive in most of our cases," she added. "Because sometimes we just can't. So we don't have a motive right now. I think what happened at the parents' house gives us some glimpse as to what was going on here. But that's all going to play out once he makes a first appearance,"