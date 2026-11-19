The Brief Minnesota Department of Health officials say measles cases have increased to 203 since their last report. Of those cases, 177 are in Todd County. The Twin Cities metro area accounts for 17 total cases. Health officials are urging people to get the MMR vaccine.



Minnesota health officials said Thursday measles cases have risen to 203 across the state, up 53 from their last report earlier this month.

Measles in Minnesota

By the numbers:

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said Thursday that in their last update on Nov. 9, they had 160 measles cases in the state. That number is now over 200, and 177 cases are in Todd County.

Health department officials added that 186 measles cases have been identified since mid-September. Nearly all cases are in those who have not had the recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Minnesota health officials say 17 of the current 203 cases reported are from the Twin Cities metro area (Hennepin, Dakota, Scott, Ramsey, Wright and Anoka counties).

Officials urge vaccination

What they're saying:

While most people recover from measles, MDH said the illness can become severe enough to require hospitalization or can have long-term health impacts.

If left untreated, measles can lead to life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles – a disease that was once considered eradicated throughout the U.S.

The department said prevention is key and urged unvaccinated Minnesotans to get vaccinated now and talk with a health care provider if they have questions.