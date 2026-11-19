The Brief Democrat Jake Johnson has declared victory in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District following the Nov. 3 general election results being certified by the State Canvassing Board on Thursday, Nov. 19. Incumbent Republican Rep. Brad Finstad remains 324 votes short, which is a margin of 0.1% of total votes counted in the district. Minnesota does not automatically order recounts, but because the margin is less than 0.25%, Finstad can ask for a taxpayer-funded recount between Nov. 30–Dec. 4.



Following the State Canvassing Board certifying the Nov. 3 general election results on Thursday, the official outcome for the Minnesota U.S. Congressional District 1 race outcome will likely head to a recount.

MN 1st Congressional District recount

What we know:

Official results from the canvassing board on Thursday showed Democrat Jake Johnson leading Republican Rep. Brad Finstad by 324 votes, or less than .01%.

Minnesota does not automatically order recounts, but because the margin is less than 0.25%, Finstad can ask for a taxpayer-funded recount, which could occur between Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

Dig deeper:

During a recount in Minnesota, election officials are required to check every ballot by hand to verify the results, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

While some election experts have criticized hand counting, the office said it is especially needed in rare cases when a machine cannot read a ballot because of human error, such as when a voter circles a candidate’s name instead of filling in the bubble.

Big picture view:

Since 2000, there have been 34 recounts in Minnesota, according to a FairVote analysis. The last time a recount flipped the result was the 2008 U.S. Senate race.

As of Nov. 13, 2026, two state legislative candidates, both DFL-endorsed, had requested recounts in their races.

What they're saying:

"Because the margin is under 0.25%, the officially-certified loser [Brad Finstad] is allowed under state law to request a recount that is paid for by taxpayers, despite the clear historical evidence that this will not change the result," Johnson said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Rep. Finstad has formally requested a recount through the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. FOX 9 has reached out to Finstad's campaign for comment.