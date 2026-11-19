The Brief Erica Malinda Doyle, 41, of Mound, faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation following a fatal crash involving a minibike in Brooklyn Center on Aug. 28, 2026. The victims, two girls 6 and 9 years old, were hit at an intersection crossing onto a path to enter a park. One of them later died from their injuries. An investigation into the crash found that Doyle had cocaine in her system, a glass pipe in her vehicle and admitted to smoking crack in the days prior.



A fatal crash involving a minibike that left one child dead and another injured last summer has led to charges filed against the driver of the vehicle who tested positive for drug consumption, and was found with drug paraphernalia during a police investigation.

Brooklyn Center minibike crash charges

What we know:

Erica Malinda Doyle, 41, of Mound, faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation for a crash that occurred around 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2026.

Brooklyn Center police, along with the Minnesota State Patrol, conducted an examination of the scene and a crash reconstruction investigation that determined the victims were riding a Razor brand electric minibike at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North when it collided with a car that was southbound on Brooklyn Drive.

According to charges, the girl victims were traveling eastbound on the sidewalk on Brooklyn Drive before crossing 63rd Avenue North to enter onto the paved path that leads into Centennial Park, as Doyle was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Drive after leaving a nearby residence.

The bike reaches a top speed of 14 mph, but with parental controls, which were engaged at the time, it can be limited a max speed to 10 mph.

The bike is marketed for children 8 years old and up, and the victims were 6 and 9 years old. The younger child later died from her injuries.

Based on evidence at the scene, authorities determined the approximate speed to be between 33 mph and 37 mph.

Charges state there was no evidence that she attempted to brake prior to striking the children. Investigators also say the distance between the residence and collision is less than one-quarter mile and includes a 90-degree turn onto Brooklyn Drive, which indicates an "extremely rapid acceleration" in a residential neighborhood.

Evidence collected from the underside of the vehicle suggested Doyle ran over one or both girls after striking them.

Dig deeper:

Police say that Doyle was found down the street, lying on the grass, "hyperventilating and struggling to communicate."

She was uninjured at the time, but "remained distraught and repeatedly stated she wanted police to kill her," according to the charges.

During a brief visual inspection of her vehicle, police observed a white flaky substance that appeared consistent with a controlled substance on the front driver's seat.

After being brought to the police station, authorities drew a blood sample from Doyle, which revealed the presence of cocaine and cocaine metabolites in her blood.

During an interview with police, authorities say she admitted to smoking crack cocaine in the days prior to the crash, but denied using any drugs that day.

Police obtained an additional search warrant for her vehicle, where they located drug paraphernalia including a glass pipe and a blowtorch-style lighter, according to the charges.

What we don't know:

Due to their age, authorities have not released the identities of the victims involved.