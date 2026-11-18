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The Brief WalletHub released a study ranking the most "sinful" cities in America based on several factors, including violent crime, heavy drinking and gambling. Minneapolis ranked No. 31 on the list, driven primarily by high scores in anger and hatred, vanity and greed. St. Louis and Chicago were the only Midwestern cities to make the top 15.



A new WalletHub study ranked Minneapolis among the top 35 most sinful cities in America and fifth overall in the Midwest.

What makes a city sinful?

The backstory:

To create the list, WalletHub looked at 182 cities to see how common the following "sins" were in each: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

But how do you measure anger and hatred across an entire city? Analysts looked at 37 real-world statistics to define each sin.

READ MORE: 2 Minnesota cities rank among the best small cities in U.S.

For instance, anger and hatred were determined by violent crime rates, bullying incidents and mass shootings. They also factored in adult entertainment venues for lust, tanning salons for vanity, physical inactivity for laziness and casinos per capita for greed.

Each city was graded on a 100-point scale across those factors to create an overall Vice Index score, where a higher number puts a city closer to the top of the list.

Here's why Minneapolis made the list

Local perspective:

Minneapolis landed at No. 31 overall in the nation with a Vice Index score of 43.91 out of 100. The city scored high in categories of anger and hatred, vanity and greed:

Anger and hatred: No. 20 in the U.S.

Vanity: No. 22

Greed: No. 23

Lust: No. 34

Jealousy: No. 81

Excesses and vices: No. 131

Laziness: No. 169

Meanwhile, in St. Paul…

Dig deeper:

Just across the Mississippi River, the results looked very different. St. Paul was the only other Minnesota city included in the study, coming in at No. 109.

St. Paul nearly matched Minneapolis in the greed category and scored similarly low in laziness, but it received low marks in nearly every other category:

Greed: No. 27 in the U.S.

Vanity: No. 90

Anger and hatred: No. 96

Excesses and vices: No. 119

Lust: No. 128

Jealousy: No. 147

Laziness: No. 164

How the rest of the Midwest compares

Across The Region:

Minneapolis finished fifth among Midwest cities in the study, trailing St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland and Detroit. Here's how the top five Midwest cities stacked up nationally:

St. Louis: No. 10 overall

Chicago: No. 12 overall

Cleveland: No. 16 overall

Detroit: No. 25 overall

Minneapolis: No. 31 overall

Top 10 sinful cities in America

Big picture view:

Las Vegas lived up to its reputation as "Sin City" by once again claiming the No. 1 spot on WalletHub's sinful city list. It led the nation in greed and ranked near the top for lust, laziness, vanity and jealousy.

Houston followed in second place after ranking highest in the country for lust, while Los Angeles came in third after taking the top spot for vanity.

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