The Brief The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has ordered an outside audit to be made on Xcel Energy. The audit comes after "significant" billing and customer service problems within the company. The auditors will be selected by the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the audit will be paid for by Xcel.



The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has directed an outside audit to be made on Xcel Energy amid billing and customer service issues.

Xcel Energy to be audited

Local perspective:

According to the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), after an over year-long investigation into Xcel Energy, PUC has ordered an outside audit to made on the company.

PUC investigated the "rapid rise" in billing errors and customer complaints at Xcel, CUB said. PUC received several reports on these issues from municipalities, school districts, residential customers, and businesses.

During the hearing to decide the audit, a recording was played that reportedly showed "Xcel’s failure to provide adequate service to customers, and its failure to provide adequate training for customer service employees."

The Minnesota Department of Commerce will select and supervise the auditors and Xxcel will pay for the audit, CUB said. Xcel is also prohibited from charging the cost of the audit to customers.

What's next:

The results of the audit are expected to be reported on Dec. 31, 2027.

What they're saying:

"The PUC proceeding demonstrates what we have been hearing from Xcel customers for years—customers are not receiving the service that Xcel promises, and that is guaranteed under Minnesota law," said Annie Levenson-Falk, Executive Director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota. "Commissioners treated these problems with the seriousness they demand. An independent audit is clearly needed, and we are hopeful the issues will be resolved relatively soon."

"A systemic problem doesn't get solved unless your CEO has some consequence," said PUC Commissioner Hwikwon Ham.

FOX 9 reached out to Xcel Energy for comment, and issued the following statement:

"Xcel Energy takes these issues seriously and we've made significant progress improving our billing processes, reducing backlogs and addressing the underlying issues affecting customer billing.

"We've reduced outstanding residential billing referrals and rate change requests by nearly 90%, significantly reduced aged billing issues, seen steady declines in canceled invoices for both residential and commercial customers and made substantial progress resolving solar program issues. We have been transparent throughout the process, providing extensive data, documentation and regular updates to regulators.

"We are also taking additional action. Our customer service representatives are receiving additional training and tools to deliver more timely, empathetic service to customers when they call for help. That includes additional information on energy assistance programs.

"Despite these improvements, too many customers are still experiencing billing and customer service issues, and Xcel Energy has more work to do. We heard the Commission and will collaborate closely with the third-party auditor on ways to improve. Xcel Energy is proud to serve our communities and know they depend on us to deliver reliable service – and that includes clear and accurate bills, responsive and empathetic customer service and the right information about where they can get help if needed."

Lakeville hangar owner's Xcel bills spike

The backstory:

A hangar owner in Lakeville spoke with FOX 9 in September, saying his Xcel electric bill started spiking last summer without explanation.

The owner said that his bill had never been over $40 a month for 35 years, then it spiked to $3,000.

FOX 9 reviewed the owner's statements and starting May 2025, he was billed for thousands of dollars for many of the months in the past year. Some months, a monthly charge was upwards of $10,000. His account balance, as of a statement dated Sept. 2, shows $61,445.21.

READ MORE: Lakeville hangar owner seeks answers as Xcel electric bills spike, balance tops $61K