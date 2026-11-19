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The Brief A federal magistrate judge is urging the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate HSI special agent Richard Berger and two other Border Patrol agents after "blatant contradictions and deficient discovery" surfaced as part of a criminal case during Operation Metro Surge. Criminal charges were dismissed against a U.S. citizen who was accused of assaulting Border Patrol agents during a vehicle pursuit in St. Cloud in January 2026. In recent court filings, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen pushed back against the judge’s characterizations and defended the credibility of the agents.



A federal magistrate judge recently dismissed criminal charges against a man detained in St. Cloud during Operation Metro Surge and said the federal agents should be investigated for possible misconduct, including perjury.

‘No legal basis’ to stop the vehicle

The backstory:

In January 2026, Mohamed Abdirizak Jama was arrested by Border Patrol agents and accused of assaulting them with a vehicle during an immigration enforcement operation in St. Cloud.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent Richard Berger claimed Border Patrol agents ran the license plate of a white van that was registered to a person not authorized to be in the United States who was also deemed "armed and dangerous," according to his sworn affidavit at the time.

However, Jama was not the individual Border Patrol was targeting and agents had "no legal basis" to stop the vehicle because the owner was lawfully in the country, according to a recent filing from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors ‘unable’ to get key evidence from ICE

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen also revealed in a court filing this week that ICE and Border Patrol failed to provide key evidence in the case.

Prosecutors "made no less than 12 requests" but were not able to obtain the requested evidence.

"Although we can request discovery, we rely on the agencies to provide it," Rosen said in the filing.

RELATED: ICE keeps losing in court

‘Littered with blatant contradictions’

Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois described the case file as "littered with blatant contradictions concerning potential misconduct" exhibited by Border Patrol agents Marco Antonio Muniz and Angel Flores.

The judge highlighted discrepancies between Berger’s affidavit and Border Patrol Muniz’s testimony, which detailed how the agents boxed in the vehicle and the timing of the collision.

"Clearly, BPA Muniz has not accurately portrayed the order of crucial events as they occurred," said Judge Brisbois, finding there is probable cause Muniz perjured himself during previous testimony.

Related: ICE claims about vehicle attacks "difficult to believe"

The judge also found there was a reasonable basis to believe HSI agent Berger "engaged in misconduct through falsely authoring his Affidavit to the court."

The other side:

Rosen rejected the court’s findings about the credibility of HSI agent Berger, saying "his affidavit was true and accurate to the best of his knowledge at the time …" and defended Border Patrol agent Muniz, saying the court’s "extraordinary finding that [he] perjured himself is not supported."

Dig deeper:

In a separate case, a different federal judge previously raised concerns about HSI agent Berger drafting a "false affidavit. "

University of Minnesota law professor Amy Sweasy previously said it is "extraordinary to have a federal judge from the bench raising those issues about the credibility of an officer."

The FOX 9 Investigators found Berger filed sworn statements in connection to at least 25 criminal cases during Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota.