Marijuana argument shooting results in 40-year prison sentence

A fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument over marijuana left on a table has resulted in a 40-year prison sentence.



Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram, 25, of Minneapolis, was convicted of two counts of murder and possession of a firearm in the shooting of a woman that happened in 2022.

For his role in the shooting, he has been sentenced to 40 years at a St. Cloud correctional facility.

According to charges, on Dec. 8, 2022, Minneapolis Police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard someone yelling for help and found a woman lying on the living room floor, unconscious and not breathing.

The woman's roommate allegedly told officers they had a friend over, later identified as Ingram, and the victim got upset at him for "having marijuana on her table." Ingram and the woman started getting into an argument, and he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to the criminal complaint.

Ingram then commented that "when he pulls out a gun, he’ll use it" and fired it at the woman, hitting her in the chest. Ingram took a couple of steps toward the woman and allegedly fired a second time before running out of the apartment, according to court documents.

While looking for Ingram, officers executed a search warrant at his apartment and located a gun in the bedroom, which had two spent cartridge casings.

They also found the "distinctive clothing" he was wearing on the night of the shooting, which was captured on the apartment surveillance footage, the complaint states.