Woman convicted of murdering girlfriend at Minneapolis apartment, hiding body in car

The Brief A 32-year-old Iowa woman was convicted of murder Monday in the June stabbing death of her girlfriend at a Minneapolis apartment. Margot Lewis was found guilty of two murder charges. She was also accused of interfering with the body after authorities found it during a car crash in southern Minnesota. Lewis will be sentenced on Nov. 18.



A 32-year-old Iowa woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death in June at a Minneapolis apartment and then hiding the body in her vehicle was found guilty on Monday.

Margot Lewis convicted of murder

What we know:

Margot Lewis was convicted in Hennepin County Court of second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in the death of Liara Tsai. The incident happened June 14.

Body found in mattress after southern MN crash

The backstory:

Olmsted County deputies found the body inside Lewis' car after responding to a crash on I-90 near the Highway 42 exit. In the crash, deputies say Lewis' Chevy Sonic had gone off the road while going approximately 105 mph and hit a guard rail.

When deputies arrived, Lewis was being helped by a bystander. In the backseat, deputies found a dead 35-year-old woman.

The Olmsted County charges detail: "Deputy Baron observed the head of a human body that was wrapped in a bed sheet, a blanket, a futon-style mattress, and a tarp. The body was in a position with its head toward the passenger-side rear door and its feet was toward the driver's side. The body was cold to the touch and Deputy Baron was unable to detect a pulse. There appeared to be dried blood soaked into the bed sheet. It was apparent to Deputy Baron that the death of the person found in the back seat was not a result of the traffic crash."

At the scene, law enforcement found a dog wandering outside the vehicle. After running the microchip, they determined that the dog belonged to the victim, whose address was listed in Minneapolis.

The investigation revealed Tsai and Lewis were in a romantic relationship.

Crime scene in Minneapolis

Dig deeper:

Investigators executed a search warrant at the victim’s studio apartment on 16th Street and found a "bloody scene."

"[The] victim’s bed and bedding were saturated with blood. A bloody plastic and metal object was also located in the bed. Smaller amounts of blood were located in the apartment’s bathroom," the charges read. A steak knife was apparently missing from the kitchen, and authorities could not locate it in the apartment.

The medical examiner noted the victim had a "gaping puncture wound" to her neck along with multiple sharp force injuries, charges explained. The medical examiner further noted the victim did not die as a result of the crash, but as of the court filing on Wednesday, the autopsy findings were still ongoing.

While the criminal complaint did not provide a motive, investigators spoke with the victim’s former spouse, who described Lewis and the victim’s relationship as "sordid and emotionally challenging," charges allege.

During the investigation, authorities learned Lewis flew from Boston to Minneapolis on June 21 to visit the victim. According to police, the victim picked her up at 11:08 p.m., and hours later, surveillance video captured a vehicle leaving her Minneapolis apartment.

Sentencing Nov. 18

What's next:

Lewis is in the Hennepin County Jail and will be sentenced on Nov. 18.