Marcus Theatres will accept tickets from recently closed Alamo Drafthouse

Marcus Theatres in the Twin Cities will accept pre-purchased tickets from Alamo Drafthouse, after the Woodbury movie theater abruptly closed its doors.

Marcus Theatres' Parkwood, Oakdale, Southbridge Crossing and Rosemont locations will accept Alamo Drafthouse tickets in exchange for one-time-use passes to see a movie at their theaters through June 30.

To exchange tickets, head to one of Marcus Theatres' locations and go to their guest services in person, and show them proof of purchase of an Alamo Drafthouse ticket. The exchanged ticket will be good for a one-time use pass that's valid until June 30.

Movie-goers can then book a movie screening at one of the Marcus Theatres locations above.

Alamo Drafthouse gift cards and season passes are not accepted for exchange, and they are not valid for special events.

Marcus Theatres did say there may be a surcharge based on the format or the movie title.

Last week, Two is One, One is None, LLC, which owns franchise locations that include the Woodbury Alamo Drafthouse location, and five other locations in North Texas, filed for relief under U.S, Bankruptcy Code and announced it would close the theaters.

"We are deeply saddened to find it necessary to take this step. We are grateful to all our employees who put in the work, day in and day out to produce a special movie-going experience and to our many loyal customers for whom it was a pleasure to provide such a special experience," the company said in a press release. "An attempt was made to contact all 600-plus employees prior to this press release and the closing of all theaters."

According to Alamo Drafthouse's website, the Woodbury location closed immediately, but they said they "are hard at work coming up with a solution to get Alamo Drafthouse back in Woodbury."

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced they have acquired Alamo Drafthouse, and it will be managed under Sony Pictures' new Sony Pictures Experiences division.

Alamo Drafthouse will continue to operate its locations under its name.

Though, it is unclear whether this acquisition would affect the closed Woodbury location, or the five others in North Texas.