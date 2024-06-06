article

Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury is closing after about six years.

Two is One, One is Non, LLC, which owns franchise locations that include the Woodbury Alamo Drafthouse location, as well as five other locations in North Texas, has filed for relief under U.S. Bankruptcy Code and will close the theaters.

The theaters are known for their restaurant-quality food and offering various alcoholic beverages, as well as kicking out anyone who talks during the movie.

"We are deeply saddened to find it necessary to take this step. We are grateful to all our employees who put in the work, day in and day out to produce a special movie-going experience and to our many loyal customers for whom it was a pleasure to provide such a special experience," the company said in a press release. "An attempt was made to contact all 600-plus employees prior to this press release and the closing of all theaters."

The company says it's closing and seeking bankruptcy protection for various factors including: moviegoers not rebounding to pre-COVID levels and the writers' and actors' strike, with a press release noting "industry-wide economic performance was severely down in the fourth quarter of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024. In fact, the first quarter of 2024 has been the worst-performing quarter in movie-going history."

Those with gift cards or season passes are encouraged to contact Alamo Drafthouse customer support here.

The Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury opened in 2018.