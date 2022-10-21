Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old child appears in court
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child made his first appearance in court Friday morning.
During Friday's hearing, Terrance Leslie's bail was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating the child to death in his girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, October 18.
RELATED: 1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
According to the criminal complaint, Leslie beat and burned the young child, recording some of the abuse on his cell phone.
Leslie was granted a public defender. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 1.