Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old child appears in court

article

The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

During Friday's hearing, Terrance Leslie's bail was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating the child to death in his girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, October 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Leslie beat and burned the young child, recording some of the abuse on his cell phone.

Leslie was granted a public defender. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 1.