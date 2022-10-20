17-month-old girl dies; mom and boyfriend arrested in Maplewood

Maplewood Police will hold a news conference on the case at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Watch it live in the player above.

Police are investigating the death of 17-month-old girl in Maplewood.

Maplewood Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of County Road B East at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on a report of a 17-month-old girl with "significant injuries," police said in a news release on Thursday.

First responders provided aid to the child, who was then taken to Children's Hospital. She was pronounced dead a "short time later," police said.

The child's mom and her boyfriend were arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have not yet been formally charged.

Police say this is an active investigation, and they're working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine how the child died.

Maplewood Public Safety will provide additional details at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

