Many Minnesotans will see automatic tax refunds soon after legislative deal

Many Minnesota tax filers will get an automatic refund within weeks because of tax breaks passed overnight by lawmakers, state Revenue Department officials said Thursday.

The state Legislature voted to fully forgive business Paycheck Protection Program loans and the first $10,200 of 2020 unemployment benefits.

Revenue Department staffers have started reviewing 560,000 impacted returns. Taxpayers do not need to take any action right now, said Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the agency.

"Depending on the complexity of their return, we will either adjust it and issue a refund, or ask them to amend their return," Brown said in an email. "We expect to be able to adjust the majority of them on our end."

If the agency can adjust a return automatically, the taxpayer will get a letter describing any refund he or she will receive, Brown said. He said his department will contact taxpayers who will have to file an amended return.

Lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz struck a deal on the tax breaks on May 17, the last day of the regular session. But the issue was tied up in budget negotiations and didn't get wrapped up until all 12 budget bills passed just before Wednesday's deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

More than 100,000 Minnesota businesses received PPP loans to keep workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. government had already exempted them from federal income tax, along with the 2020 unemployment benefits. Minnesota was one of the last states in the country to subject both to state income tax.