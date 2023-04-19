Expand / Collapse search
Mankato standoff ends 'safely' after more than 24 hours

By
Published 
Updated April 20, 2023 12:46PM
Mankato
FOX 9

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - An incident involving shots fired in the Hilltop Lane area of Mankato that prompted a large police presence Tuesday, ended "safely" after more than 24 hours.

Mankato police say both the man and hs son were uninjured and are safe. No other details were released. 

The Standoff

According to Mankato police, at around 4:45 p.m., Mankato Public Safety officers attempted to apprehend a suspect on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive related to an ongoing investigation into the welfare of a missing father and a 2-year-old child. The father and child had been reported missing in late March.

The suspect fled on foot, according to police, and during the pursuit, fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer, who was not injured.

The suspect ran into a nearby apartment building, while authorities attempted to negotiate a safe resolution.