St. Paul Manilow Music Project Award recipient announced

article

A music teacher from St. Paul was chosen as the recipient of an award that will be presented to him by Barry Manilow during his Aug. 2 concert at Xcel Energy Center.

Daniel Perelstein is the winner of his Manilow Music Project Teacher Award - part of Manilow’s Last, Last Tour that looks to support high school music teachers and bands throughout the U.S.

In each touring city, names are submitted of their favorite teachers, and one is chosen.

In. St. Paul, Washington Technology, Perelstein’s high school, will receive $5,000 in new band instruments for their school band, while Perelstein will receive a $5,000 grant.

According to a press release, the Manilow Music Project was launched in response to a friend’s request for a saxophone for his high school daughter – leading Manilow to learn that most public schools lack budgets in their music programs.

The Manilow Music Project has since gifted more than $10 million in instruments and scholarships to high school and college music students.