Man working on car in alley fatally shot in Minneapolis: MPD

A man was fatally shot while working on a car in Minneapolis early Saturday morning, according to Minneapolis Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just after 4 a.m. on the 3500 block of Girard Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s in the alley with life-threatening gunshot wounds, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The man was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where he died of his injuries, according to police. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s identity and cause of death.

Early reports suggest the man was working on a car in the alley when another vehicle approached him. The man and someone in the car got into an argument which escalated into the shooting. The vehicle left the area before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.