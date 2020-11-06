Man who shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson sentenced to 35 years behind bars

The man charged with shooting Waseca, Minnesota police officer Arik Matson in the head last January was sentenced to 35 years behind bars on Friday.

Matson was shot on Jan. 6 when he and other officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. When they found the man, later identified as Tyler Janovsky, he ran onto the roof of a garage and shot at the officers, hitting Matson in the head.

Janovsky pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Waseca, Minnesota Police Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head by a suspect on January 6, 2020.

Since the shooting, Matson has made a remarkable recovery. He spent 10 months in the hospital and underwent physical therapy in Omaha, Nebraska. Last month, he returned home to a hero’s welcome, 287 days after he was critically wounded.

In addition to working as a Waseca police officer, Matson was also a volunteer firefighter and sat on the city council in Freeborn where he lives with his wife and two young daughters.

Janovsky, who is currently being held in the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison, is expected to appear in person at Friday’s sentencing hearing.