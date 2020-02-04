Man charged in Waseca police officer shooting wheeled out on gurney after first court appearance

The man charged for shooting a Waseca police officer in the head last month made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Officials transported Tyler Janovksy to the courthouse by a North Memorial Health ambulance. He was wheeled out in a gurney to and from the courthouse and was pushed in a wheelchair during the hearing. Janovksy was shot by police during the incident on January 6. Officials have said his injuries were not life threatening, but it unclear where he was injured.

The 37-year-old was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

According to the criminal complaint, on January 6 around 8 p.m., Waseca police responded to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE. When they arrived they saw Janovsky standing on the rear balcony of a home. He ran off, ending up on the roof of the attached garage. While on the roof, Janovsky shot at the officers, hitting Officer Arik Matson in the head.

At the hearing, a judge set bail without conditions at $3 million and bail with conditions at $2.5 millions. Among the conditions, would be no contact with the Waseca Police Department.

According to a search warrant, when investigators interviewed Janovksy's mother she said he had discussed committing suicide by cop in the weeks before the shooting.

Janovksy is currently being held at the Oak Park Heights prison.

Officer Matson was recently released from the intensive care unit to an acute care facility, according to updates on his CaringBridge page.