Pastor says Waseca police officer's condition is improving as suspect faces charges for shooting

A pastor provided a positive update on the condition of a Waseca police officer who was shot in the head Monday as the suspect in the case was charged with the shooting.

Officer Arik Matson was shot Monday evening as he responded for the report of a suspicious person in Waseca.

During the confrontation with the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky, police say both men were shot. Officer Matson was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where he was later listed in critical but stable condition.

According to charges, Tyler Janovsky was first spotted by police on the second-floor back balcony of the building by an officer who was checking inside the home. From that spot, investigators said Janovsky lept onto the roof of an attached garage and fired shots at the other officers, striking Officer Matson.

The Minnesota BCA says Sergeant Timothy Schroeder fired back, wounding Janovsky.

Tuesday evening, Pastor Kaleb Hurley, speaking on behalf of the officer's family, announced that Matson had undergone successful surgery.

“The surgery was actually very successful and we know there’s a long journey ahead of Arik in recovery," said Pastor Hurley in the Facebook message. "But we do know this: We know that there is hope and we know there are great chances he will be ok in the future."

"With every hour up to this point, Arik’s condition has been getting better," added Hurley. "And he’s better than what the doctors thought he would be or what they anticipated. There’s still swelling and there’s a lot of things that will be made known as the swelling goes down as to what’s going on inside of his body where those wounds took place."

Pastor Hurley adds that while there is plenty of optimism, Officer Matson faces a long road to recovery, adding doctors will know more as swelling goes down. The pastor says the church is organizing a prayer event Thursday evening at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea to support Officer Matson and his family. An online fundraiser has already raised more than $115,000 for Officer Matson. Community members are also selling t-shirts as part of a fundraiser for the family.

Janovsky has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot.

Officer Matson has served as a police officer since 2013 with Waseca. He is also a volunteer firefighter, a councilmember and a father.