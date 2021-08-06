Man struck by lightning at Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo during Thursday storms

article

A man was reportedly struck by lightning Thursday night at the Vali-Hi Drive-In theater in Lake Elmo.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the man was conscious and responsive when they arrived. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital.

Storms in the Twin Cities metro Thursday night caused problems in a few other areas as well.

Theodore Wirth Parkway was closed in Minneapolis after a large tree branch fell in the road when a line of storms moved through around 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.