Man struck by lightning at Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo during Thursday storms

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 9
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was reportedly struck by lightning Thursday night at the Vali-Hi Drive-In theater in Lake Elmo.  

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the man was conscious and responsive when they arrived. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital.

Fallen tree limb closes Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis overnight

Storms in the Twin Cities metro caused problems in a few areas Thursday night, including in Minneapolis where Theodore Wirth Parkway was closed due to a fallen tree limb.

Theodore Wirth Parkway was closed in Minneapolis after a large tree branch fell in the road when a line of storms moved through around 10:30 p.m.  

