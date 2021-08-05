Storms expected Thursday evening around Twin Cities metro

Much of central Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro could see storms through the evening as a cold front moves through.

The storms are expected to develop as through the evening and night, with some strong enough to produce strong gusts and hail. The storms will ride along the cold front and may be hit or miss. Some areas could see a quick downpour while others might get nothing. However, whatever rain we do see won't be enough to break the drought in Minnesota by itself.

As the night goes on, the storm activity will push out to the southeast.

For Friday, we are back to sunshine but the next chance of rain will be Saturday.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.