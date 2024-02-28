Man shot this week charged in 2023 Minneapolis mass shooting

An 18-year-old man who was injured in a shooting this week is now charged with nine counts of attempted murder for a mass shooting last summer in Minneapolis.

Jaden Butcher was charged on Wednesday with the shooting at East Franklin Avenue and Chicago Avenue in August 2023.

In that shooting, officers said two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd of people playing dice near that intersection. Eight people were injured in the volley of gunfire.

Using surveillance video, police were able to connect the vehicle used in the shooting to Butcher's legal guardian. Officers say that the vehicle had also been used in another attempted homicide at a Valvoline. In the days after the 2023 shooting, officers tracked down Butcher, but he was able to escape the authorities during a high-speed chase.

Officers weren't able to arrest Butcher until six months later when he showed up at a hospital after being shot on Monday. Police say he suffered a gunshot to the foot and is expected to recover.

Since then, he's been moved from the hospital to Hennepin County Jail.