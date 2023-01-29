Man shot in both feet after interrupting suspected car break-in: St. Paul police

A man in St. Paul was shot twice while interrupting a suspected break-in on Friday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street at 9:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to both of his feet. The man told police he heard glass breaking and believed he interrupted suspects breaking into a vehicle.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates there were multiple suspects, and shots were fired at the man, striking him in both feet. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Police did not specify how many people were involved.

The man was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment, and his injuries are deemed as non-life threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made.