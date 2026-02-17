Things to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 20-22)

article

From horse skijoring to a spring flower show and a pickle beer festival, there's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota.

Extreme Horse Skijoring and Winter Dog Races

Feb. 21-22

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Ticketed event

Horse skijoring returns for the seventh season at Canterbury Park, where horses pull skiers through gates, obstacles and jumps down the racetrack. There will also be other festivities, like dog races, s'mores, bonfires and more. Find more information here.

Spring Flower Show

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 15

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Tickets required

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's annual Spring Flower Show is underway. Get an early taste of spring with thousands of plants on display. This year's show explores the theme of water, drawing inspiration from Minnesota's lakes, rivers and wetlands. More information here.

Pickle Beer Fest

Noon to 10 p.m., Feb. 21

Ullspurger Brewing, St. Louis Park

Beer and snacks for purchase

Ullsperger Brewing is hosting a pickle beer festival on Saturday, serving up three beers with pickle vibes. There will also be a pickle raffle and snacks for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to dress in the best pickle gear or at least wear green. More information here.

Duluth Sport Show

Feb. 19-22

DECC, Duluth

Cost: Free-$12 for admission

The Duluth Sport Show is a combination of the Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel and RV Show and the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic all in one. Dealers will display their newest models and offer discounts. Children ages 5 and younger are free; children ages 6-17 are $7 and adults 18 and older are $12. More information here.