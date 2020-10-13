Man sentenced to 24 years for aiding and abetting Minneapolis murder caught on camera

article

A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old caught on a private vehicle’s dashboard camera.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Shannon Blackman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder for the death of Quayshun Felton July 19, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree assault for shooting at Felton’s friend who was standing nearby.

His official sentence is for 290 months in prison for the murder charge and 57 months for the assault charge.

Blackman admitted that he and co-defendant Andre Owens were riding their bicycles by the 16-year-old and his friend last summer near Colfax and 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis. They fired shots at the boys, striking and killing Felton.

Owens, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He was sentenced to 372 months.