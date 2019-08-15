Charges: Man riding bike shot, killed 16-year-old boy in Minneapolis

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo Courtesy: Shannon Blackman

At least one suspect has been charged with a shooting that left one 16-year-old boy dead in Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood last month.

Shannon Blackman, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of ammunition or a firearm in connection with the shooting death of Quayshun Felton on July 19. He has a second-degree burglary conviction from 2017, which prohibits him from possessing firearms.

According to the charges, police received a report of shots fired near 30th Avenue North and Colfax Avenue North around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male who had blood coming out of this head and was unresponsive. Officers began CPR and he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police there were two shooters. Both were riding bicycles at the time of the shooting. The witness later picked Blackman out of a lineup and identified him as the one who stopped his bike and shot Felton.

The investigation revealed the dash camera on a vehicle down the street had captured the deadly shooting. The video showed two suspects on bicycles, later identified as Blackman and a 20-year-old man who is currently in custody.

Investigators also learned a similar shooting was reported earlier that day, but no one had been hit. The people who were believed to be the targets told police two people riding bikes had shot at them. The discarded cartridge casings at the scene matched those at the scene of Felton’s murder.