Timberwolves rally to eliminate Nuggets, advance to Western Conference Finals

For the first time in 20 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference Finals.

It took a massive third quarter to get there, trailing by 15 at half and as many as 20 before starting their rally. The Timberwolves went on a 21-3 run, and ended the frame on a 28-9 advantage to make it a one-point game going to the fourth quarter.

They closed it out with big shots from Anthony Edwards, and huge minutes from Naz Reid.

After scoring just four points on the first half on 1-of-7 shooting, Edwards woke up and cameras caught him saying, "I’m finna get in my bag" as he started to heat up. He had nine points in the third quarter, one the Timberwolves won 28-14. Edwards finished with 16 points on 6-of-24 shooting.

Rudy Gobert had the highlight of the fourth quarter, with a ridiculous fade away jumper. He had 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and the put back dunk late in regulation that sealed Minnesota's win.

The Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 98-90 to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2004, on the same day they eliminated the Sacramento Kings 20 years ago. It’s also Kevin Garnett’s birthday. The Timberwolves out-scored the Nuggets 60-37 in the second half after trailing by as many as 20 in the third quarter.

Kevin Harlan, who called that game with the Timberwolves 20 years ago, also called Sunday night's game for TNT, closing the broadcast saying, "We'll see you in Minneapolis Wednesday night!"

Interviewing Edwards after the game, Charles Barkley told Edwards he hasn't been to Minnesota in probably 20 years.

Edwards responded, "Bring your ass!"

