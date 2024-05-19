Anthony Edwards tells Charles Barkley to 'bring ya ass' to Minneapolis

article

Anthony Edwards' postgame comments to Charles Barkley after the Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets to get to the Western Conference Finals set the internet on fire.

During a postgame interview, just minutes after the Wolves' win, Barkley told Edwards he hadn't been to Minneapolis in about 20 years. Edwards responded quickly and simply: "Bring ya ass."

It should be noted that Barkley's memory is a little flaky… he was in Minneapolis for the NCAA Final Four in 2019.

The utterance set the social media world on fire.

"'Bring ya ass' goes down with 'straight cash, homie' in the pantheon of MN sports sound bites," said @johnnyasheville.

Other Wolves fans said the Wolves need to make a "bring ya ass" T-shirt.

In the replies, Food Network star Bobby Flay recommended Spoon and Stable, the James Beard award-winning restaurant on 1st Street North, about a half mile from the Target Center. Other people joined in, sending their own recommendations.

The Wolves first Western Conference Finals game against the Mavericks is set for Wednesday at the Target Center. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.