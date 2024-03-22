Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

One of two accused gunmen pleads guilty to fatal MOA shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 22, 2024 6:10pm CDT
Mall of America
FOX 9
Bloomington Police outside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America on Friday night after a shooting left a teenage dead. (FOX 9) article

Bloomington Police outside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America on Friday night after a shooting left a teenage dead. (FOX 9)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the fatal Mall of America shooting that happened inside the Nordstrom store two days before Christmas in 2022. 

TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 19, from Daytona Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault on Thursday for the shooting that took the life of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. He is one of the two people believed to have shot Hudson while he was on the ground after being tackled. 

The other accused shooter, Lavon Longstreet, is set to go to trial for second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the morning of April 15 after pleading not guilty to both charges.

RELATED: MOA gunman plea deal rejected, will head to trial on murder charges 

Court documents show Adams-Wright pleaded guilty without any deal to drop other charges and that the prosecution is seeking the statutory maximum sentencing, which is set for May 30. 

The maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Minnesota is 40 years.

The shooting happened when two groups started fighting around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022.

Responding officers then found Hudson on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, where he died despite life-saving efforts.

The mall went into lockdown after the shooting but reopened the next day, with the Nordstrom store remaining closed.  

Others involved in the fight, including minor teens, were charged with second-degree riot, aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

RELATED: Teen connected to deadly Mall of America shooting takes witness stand 