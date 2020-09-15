Man making racist comments attacks woman with tree branch in wildlife refuge in Bloomington, Minnesota

A man making racist comments attacked a woman with a tree branch while she was walking in a wildlife refuge in Bloomington, Minnesota Saturday, according to police.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers responded to the 2400 block of East 86th Street around 4:15 p.m. on a report of an assault. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, told police she was walking on a nature trail in the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge when a man confronted her holding a tree branch. The man made several racist comments and then attacked her with the branch, she said.

The victim was able to flee the suspect and was aided by several passersby. She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries

Officers searched the wildlife refuge for the suspect, did not find him.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.