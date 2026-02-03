Man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar ordered to be held in federal custody

The Brief Anthony Kazmierczak was ordered to remain in federal custody after being charged with attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar. Kazmierczak appeared in court, where prosecutors emphasized the dangerous nature of his actions, while his defense argued for his release due to health issues. Kazmierczak is accused of spraying Rep. Omar with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar.



The man arrested for spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar at a town hall event was ordered to be held in federal custody as he faces federal charges for the attack on the congressional representative last week.

Anthony Kazmierczak in court

What we know:

Anthony Kazmierczak appeared before a judge on Tuesday, exactly one week after the attack at a town hall event in north Minneapolis. In court, prosecutors argued the actions of Kazmierczak were dangerous and unacceptable, regardless of politics.

"We simply cannot have protesters, whatever side of the aisle, running up to representatives, interrupting town halls and assaulting them," argued Benjamin Bejar with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The other side:

Kazmierczak's defense argued for his release, saying he wasn't a flight risk or a danger to the public. The defense said Kazmierczak suffers from Parkinson's disease and sleep apnea, and hasn't been getting his medications or treatment. The attorney says his mental health will continue to deteriorate while in federal custody. The defense suggested Kazmierczak be released to a halfway house.

What they're saying:

The judge ultimately ruled that Kazmierczak be held in custody as the legal process plays out, stating the attack on Rep. Omar was an "exceedingly dangerous set of circumstances."

The judge also said he wasn't able to release Kazmierczak to a halfway house due to the pending complaint out of Hennepin County. Kazmierczak faces charges of threats of violence and assault in county court for the attack on Omar.

Rep. Omar sprayed at town hall

The backstory:

Kazmierczak was in the audience at Rep. Omar's town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities headquarters in north Minneapolis last week. Prosecutors say he is the man who rose from his seat, shouted at Omar, and rapidly approached her with a syringe, spraying her with a liquid later determined to be apple cider vinegar.

Video shows Kazmierczak being quickly tackled after the spraying and arrested. Police say he told officers that he squirted Omar with vinegar after being arrested.

Despite concerns from other town hall attendees, urging her to go get evaluated, Omar went on with the town hall after the attack.