Man kills partner with toilet paper holder, offers conflicting stories: Charges

A Minneapolis man is charged with second-degree murder after charges allege he killed his partner with a toilet paper holder while children were present.

According to charges, at around 12:26 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, Medina Police officers were dispatched to a home in Medina. Upon arrival, responding officers found a woman unconscious and not breathing. Authorities also noticed numerous bruises on her body.

Police spoke with Jeremiah Quan Turner, 25, and learned he was the domestic partner of the victim, and the person who called 911. However, he provided conflicting stories regarding how and why he called 911, according to the charges.

Officers saw blood on Turner’s clothes, and also noted blood throughout the bedroom and the bathroom, the complaint said.

Turner originally told police the victim had been in a car accident previously. However, officers checked for cars at the home and found two in the garage, according to the charges. Neither had any damage.

Police then obtained a search warrant and searched the home, where they saw blood on the floor in the main living area, as well as, blood in the kitchen and throughout the main bedroom – including on the walls, pillows, bedding, floor and other areas. Officers also observed what appeared to be diluted blood in the shower.

During the search, police also found what appeared to be a toilet paper holder that had been broken, and had blood on it, charges said.

Officers also discovered the victim’s two children were present in the residence, one of whom reported Turner hitting the victim with the toilet paper holder as she told him to "stop a lot," charges said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy results show the victim's preliminary cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma or complications from such trauma.

Turner is currently in custody. His next court appearance is Wednesday afternoon.