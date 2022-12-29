Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.

A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.

Police say they were originally called for a woman who had been involved in a car crash. At the home, officers found a 27-year-old woman who wasn't breathing. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, police say.

Without going into details, police say their investigation led them to suspect foul play was involved in the death.

The suspect is being held in Hennepin County Jail. Criminal charges, which should shed more light on the case, have not yet been filed.