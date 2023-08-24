Man killed, woman hurt in stabbing at Bloomington home

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent stabbing early Thursday at a home in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Bloomington Police Department in a press release said officers responded at 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 24 to a home on the 1000 block of 105th Street after a caller asked for help, stating there was someone in their home.

When police arrived, they noted a 72-year-old woman on the floor of the home and a man running from the house. That man, age 44, was taken into custody. Meanwhile, a second man, age 74, was found in the home.

The woman and 74-year-old man were suffering from "apparent stab and blunt force injuries," and were taken to the hospital, where the man died.

"This is a horrific and tragic event, and we ask for thoughts and prayers for the victims and their family. I am grateful for the excellent work of our dispatchers and police officers which led to the immediate apprehension of the suspect," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement.

Authorities do not believe there is a known danger to the public, and said this isn't a random incident.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.