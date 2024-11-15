Man found guilty of robbing, sexually assaulting sex worker in Minneapolis

The Brief Dalvin Crockett, 23, has been found guilty by a Hennepin County jury for his role in robbing and sexually assaulting a sex worker. He was found guilty on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon, and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery. Crockett will be sentenced on Dec. 20.



A Minneapolis man has been found guilty after he robbed and sexually assaulted a sex worker in February.

What we know

Dalvin Crockett, 23, was found guilty by a Hennepin County jury on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon, and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Crockett is set to be sentenced in the Minneapolis attack on Dec. 20.

Background

On Feb. 5, 2024, police responded to an apartment complex, and met with the victim, who said she had met a man, later identified as Crockett, on an escort site and had assaulted her. The charges say that Crockett was standing close to the bed armed with two handguns, one tan and the other black.

The victim said Crockett put a gun to her head and instructed her to get on the bed where the sexual assault occurred. Afterward, he removed the money he sent her via a payment app, deleted the call log, wiped down the phone, took the cash, and then left the apartment.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video at the apartment building allegedly showing Crockett wearing a two-tone jacket with a fur hood and a black mask and leaving the building approximately 40 minutes after he arrived.

Other charges

Crockett is facing similar charges in Ramsey County for an attack on Feb. 8, after he allegedly assaulted another woman he had met in an arrangement for escort services at a St. Paul hotel.

He also has several other pending cases in Hennepin County. He is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint on Feb. 5 at her apartment. He is facing a charge of non-consensual sexual contact for allegedly assaulting a different woman in an apartment building days late on Feb. 10.

Additionally, Crockett was charged in March 2024 with domestic assault and threats of violence after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend during a child custody exchange in November 2023.

What they're saying

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released the following statement after Crockett was found guilty:



"While today’s news is about a guilty verdict, my thoughts are with the victim. She did not have to testify but her courageous participation in the prosecution of Mr. Crockett strengthened our case and led to today’s verdict. We have delivered accountability for Mr. Crockett and the community will be protected from him.

"Sex workers are often ignored by elements of the justice system when victimized. This is reprehensible. All members of our community are entitled to protection under our laws."