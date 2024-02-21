Man charged with robbing, sexually assaulting escorts in Twin Cities

article

A Minneapolis man is facing charges in Hennepin and Ramsey counties for the alleged sexual assault and armed robbery of two escorts.

Authorities said 23-year-old Dalvin Crockett is a suspect in other attacks, with several of the victims being escorts. Many reported similar aspects to having their text messages deleted and similar descriptions of the suspects' clothing and firearms. However, most of the other reports do not include allegations of sexual assaults, according to court records.

He is facing charges for the alleged sexual assaults at a Minneapolis apartment and a St. Paul hotel. Victims in both cases claim at the time of the assaults, Crockett was armed with two handguns, described him in similar clothing, and reportedly deleted their conversations, charges said.

The Minneapolis attack

Police responded to a reported assault at an apartment complex on Feb. 5 and met with the victim, who told authorities a man she met on an escort site had assaulted her. Charges allege Crockett was standing close to the bed armed with two handguns, one tan and the other black.

The victim said he put a gun to her head and instructed her to get on the bed, where the alleged sexual assault occurred. Afterward, he removed the money he sent her via a payment app, deleted the call log, wiped down the phone, took cash, and then left the apartment, charges claim.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video at the apartment building allegedly showing Crockett wearing a two-tone jacket with a fur hood and a black mask and leaving the building approximately 40 minutes after he arrived.

The St. Paul attack

St. Paul police responded to a reported assault on Feb. 8 at a hotel on the 1900 block of University Avenue West. The victim said the sexual assault occurred during an arrangement for escort services. She explained an armed man instructed her to undress, and he pulled out a second firearm, instructing her to get on the bed.

The woman claimed Crockett recorded the assault on his cellphone, and afterward, he took a photo of her ID. He then forced her to delete their messaging history, and he left. However, she said he messaged her again later because the condom had broken during the attack, charges allege.

Law enforcement said the woman described him as having gold brass knuckles, and he was armed with two firearms, one black and one tan. Investigators checked surveillance video showing a man in a face mask and wearing a hood around the time of the assault.

Search warrant

Authorities executed a search warrant at Crockett’s residence on Feb. 16 and recovered a black Glock handgun, a tan Glock handgun, a set of brass knuckles, along with clothing and gloves that appear to match what was seen on surveillance footage, charges allege.

Crockett was arrested and spoke with investigators about the alleged assaults. He claims he had robbed or attempted to rob several escorts in recent weeks to pay his rent because he was behind.

He also explained he had the women delete the messages because he "didn’t want anything coming back" to him, charges allege.

Crockett is facing charges in both Ramsey and Hennepin County on one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon and first-degree aggravated robbery. Court records do not say if he has been officially charged in any other case or how many attacks he is a suspect in.

The 23-year-old remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail.