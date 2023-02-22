Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, East Otter Tail County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Cameron Gordon death: Man sentenced for murder of 3-year-old in 2020

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a police call in 2020 about an unresponsive 3-year-old led to charges.

On Tuesday, Jordan William Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron Gordon in September 2020. 

In December of 2020, Carter, who was the fiancé to the child’s mother during the death, was taken into custody charges of second-degree murder after the Medical Examiner’s Office officially Cameron Gordon’s death a homicide.

Duluth police were called to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 2020, on the 4700 block of E. Colorado Street for an unresponsive child, according to a news release.

The child’s injuries were so severe he was transported to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis where he was later pronounced dead Sept. 6, according to police.

"Based upon the suspicious nature of the child’s injuries, the Duluth Police Department Sex Crimes Child Neglect Unit and Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation," police said in the release.

Investigators said the child was in the care of Carter at the time of injury.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date, according to a news release.