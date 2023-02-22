Cameron Gordon death: Man sentenced for murder of 3-year-old in 2020

A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a police call in 2020 about an unresponsive 3-year-old led to charges.

On Tuesday, Jordan William Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron Gordon in September 2020.

In December of 2020, Carter, who was the fiancé to the child’s mother during the death, was taken into custody charges of second-degree murder after the Medical Examiner’s Office officially Cameron Gordon’s death a homicide.

Duluth police were called to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 2020, on the 4700 block of E. Colorado Street for an unresponsive child, according to a news release.

The child’s injuries were so severe he was transported to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis where he was later pronounced dead Sept. 6, according to police.

"Based upon the suspicious nature of the child’s injuries, the Duluth Police Department Sex Crimes Child Neglect Unit and Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation," police said in the release.

Investigators said the child was in the care of Carter at the time of injury.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date, according to a news release.