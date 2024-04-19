Police find machete, hammer in backpack at Cooper High School: Charges

A teenager is facing a felony charge for allegedly bringing weapons to a New Hope area high school.

According to court records, police responded to Cooper High School on April 16 for a reported trespassing. Upon arrival, staff alerted authorities that the 18-year-old man had been spotted in the school carrying a backpack that allegedly contained a machete.

Officers received security footage allegedly showing the teenager wearing a facemask and carrying a blue and white backpack. Law enforcement searched the bag and found a machete and hammer inside, charges allege.

Court records said the teenager was not enrolled at that school. The 18-year-old is facing one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.